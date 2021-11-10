Lieweaver Premiere New Music Video For "Void" From New EP "The Origin"
Odessa, Ukraine-based deathcore/death metal band Lieweaver premiere a new music video for “Void”, taken from their new EP "The Origin", which was released September 17, 2021 via Lethal Scissor Records.
Check out now "Void" below.
Line-up:
Vasiliy Kutsenko - Vocals
Alex Choopov - Guitar
Alex Reshetnuk - Guitar
Bogdan Khoroshilov - Bass
Bogdan Fesenko - Drums
Ruslan Kovtun - Keys/Synth
