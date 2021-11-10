Blk Ops Premiere New Song "Host" From Upcoming New Album "The Heroic Dose"
Austin, TX noise grindcore outfit Blk Ops premiere a new song entitled “Host”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Heroic Dose", which will be out in stores December 3rd via Roman Numeral Records.
Check out now "Host" below.
Says vocalist Champ Morgan:
“‘Host’ is a song about devotion hidden in the words of a symbiotic parasitic existence, that blind devotion to a person, political party, religion, or anything really that you sacrifice your life and your free will too. It will use you and then destroy you. You never see it coming, you let it in, you give everything to the lie, and it leaves the hull behind.”
