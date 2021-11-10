The Halo Effect (Ex-In Flames) Premiere First Single & Music Video “Shadowminds”
The Halo Effect - the new project featuring five ex-In Flames members - premiere their first single and music video named “Shadowminds“, streaming for you below:
Comment the The Halo Effect:
“We are incredibly excited to unveil this new band with one of the first songs that we wrote together. We felt strongly that this was the right direction for the band. Finding identity, finding a drive and passion is what the song is about and also what this band is about. What drove us to do this in the first place, what obstacles have we overcome in order to fully commit to this lifestyle? It’s about how easy it is to get lost if you lose focus and passion for what you do.
With the video we wanted to convey the emptiness of the city in the early stages of the pandemic and what we saw outside of the studio as we were writing but we also love the cool dystopic imagery so we made the city look even more barren and destroyed. Enjoy!”
The Halo Effect are:
Vocalist: Mikael Stanne (also of Dark Tranquillity, etc.)
Guitarist: Jesper Strömblad
Guitarist: Niclas Engelin
Bass: Peter Iwers
Drums: Daniel Svensson
The band is going to support Amon Amarth and Machine Head on their co-headlining European/UK tour next fall.
09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena
09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena
09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum
09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena
10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom
10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live
10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District
10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi
10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum
10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno
10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith
10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena
10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena
10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National
10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
