The Halo Effect (Ex-In Flames) Premiere First Single & Music Video “Shadowminds”

The Halo Effect - the new project featuring five ex-In Flames members - premiere their first single and music video named “Shadowminds“, streaming for you below:

Comment the The Halo Effect:

“We are incredibly excited to unveil this new band with one of the first songs that we wrote together. We felt strongly that this was the right direction for the band. Finding identity, finding a drive and passion is what the song is about and also what this band is about. What drove us to do this in the first place, what obstacles have we overcome in order to fully commit to this lifestyle? It’s about how easy it is to get lost if you lose focus and passion for what you do.

With the video we wanted to convey the emptiness of the city in the early stages of the pandemic and what we saw outside of the studio as we were writing but we also love the cool dystopic imagery so we made the city look even more barren and destroyed. Enjoy!”

The Halo Effect are:

Vocalist: Mikael Stanne (also of Dark Tranquillity, etc.)

Guitarist: Jesper Strömblad

Guitarist: Niclas Engelin

Bass: Peter Iwers

Drums: Daniel Svensson

The band is going to support Amon Amarth and Machine Head on their co-headlining European/UK tour next fall.

09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena

09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena

09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum

09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena

10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom

10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live

10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District

10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi

10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum

10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno

10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith

10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena

10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena

10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National

10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle