Napalm Death Premiere New Music Video For “Contagion”

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

Napalm Death premiere a new official music video for “Contagion” from their latest release, “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“. Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova co-directed this new clip together streaming via YouTube now below:

Tells vocalist Mark “Barney” Greenway:

“Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four-minutes, what we wanted to try to illustrate with the ‘Contagion’ video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being. There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought. We advocate for an end to borders of all description. Complementing that, the sweaty live footage was shot brilliantly by Ljuba Generalova in Napalm Death’s virtual second home of Berlin and the music, you might say, just motors along like a train.”

Adds bassist Shane Embury:

“Musically, ‘Contagion‘ is geared towards manic intense live mosh pit action but with an added 4AD noise quirk homage chorus! Also, having so many friends in the Latin community, through a couple of them I learned and read about the perilous journeys that families embark on for the chance at a better life. As a parent, I think of my children’s future all the time – the things we take for granted I wanted to reflect lyrically!”

Napalm Death are currently out on the road with GWAR and Eyehategod, here’s where the trek will stop:

11/10 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

11/11 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

11/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/13 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

11/15 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/16 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

11/18 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

11/19 Tucson, AZ – The Pressroom

11/20 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

11/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/23 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

11/24 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

11/27 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

11/28 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/30 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

12/01 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

12/03 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

12/04 Edmonton, AB – Midway Bar

12/06 Billings, MT – Pub Station

12/07 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

12/08 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

12/09 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

12/10 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

12/11 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

12/13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/14 New York, NY – Irving Plaza