Napalm Death Premiere New Music Video For “Contagion”
Napalm Death premiere a new official music video for “Contagion” from their latest release, “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“. Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova co-directed this new clip together streaming via YouTube now below:
Tells vocalist Mark “Barney” Greenway:
“Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four-minutes, what we wanted to try to illustrate with the ‘Contagion’ video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being. There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought. We advocate for an end to borders of all description. Complementing that, the sweaty live footage was shot brilliantly by Ljuba Generalova in Napalm Death’s virtual second home of Berlin and the music, you might say, just motors along like a train.”
Adds bassist Shane Embury:
“Musically, ‘Contagion‘ is geared towards manic intense live mosh pit action but with an added 4AD noise quirk homage chorus! Also, having so many friends in the Latin community, through a couple of them I learned and read about the perilous journeys that families embark on for the chance at a better life. As a parent, I think of my children’s future all the time – the things we take for granted I wanted to reflect lyrically!”
Napalm Death are currently out on the road with GWAR and Eyehategod, here’s where the trek will stop:
11/10 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
11/11 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
11/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/13 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
11/15 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/16 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
11/18 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
11/19 Tucson, AZ – The Pressroom
11/20 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
11/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
11/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
11/23 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater
11/24 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
11/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
11/27 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
11/28 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/30 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
12/01 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
12/03 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
12/04 Edmonton, AB – Midway Bar
12/06 Billings, MT – Pub Station
12/07 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
12/08 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
12/09 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
12/10 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
12/11 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
12/13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
12/14 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
