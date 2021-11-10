SOM Premiere New Siingle & Music Video “Animals” Taken From Upcoming New Album “The Shape Of Everything”

SOM‘s new studio full-length “The Shape Of Everything” will drop on January 21st via Pelagic Records. A new official music video the album’s first advance track called “Animals” has just premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.





Explains singer/guitarist Will Benoit:

“About halfway through the writing cycle for our new record, I woke up to an email from our guitar player Joel with an mp3 attached called ‘Animals‘. He sent it at like 3:00 or 4:00 am, so I knew he was excited to share something that he had obviously stayed up late working on. He was living in Richmond at the time, and this was during last year’s George Floyd protests, so he was front row watching monuments getting torn down and experiencing a real cultural shift. Later on, he said it was both horrible and inspiring.

I was pretty blown away by the demo. From the first note of that lonely, haunting guitar intro all the way through the heightened tension of the instrumental outro — that was all in his original version, and it felt like lightning in a bottle that I had to dig in on immediately. I remember I was running errands all morning, and in the car, I was bouncing back and forth between listening to the demo and recording voice memos of all the vocal melodies on my phone. By 11:00am I had the chorus lyrics and harmonies worked out and by 2:00pm I was back in the studio and had all the vocals recorded pretty close to how they are on the album.”

The band will be touring Europe and the UK with Katatonia and Sólstafir:

01/21 Tampere, FIN – Tullikamari

01/22 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo

01/23 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas

01/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

01/26 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

01/27 Stuttgart, GER – Longhorn

01/28 Frankfurt, GER – Batschkapp

01/29 Prague, CZE – Roxy

01/30 Vienna, AUT – Arena

02/01 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

02/03 Zurich, Komplex 457

02/04 Milan, ITA – Live Club

02/05 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao

02/07 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/08 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo

02/09 Toulouse, FRA – Metronum

02/11 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/12 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

02/13 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/14 Glasgow, UK – Garage

02/15 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steelmill

02/17 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

02/18 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

02/19 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

02/20 Paris, FRA – Trianon

02/22 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

02/23 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

02/25 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller

02/26 Stockholm, SWE – Fållan