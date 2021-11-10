SOM Premiere New Siingle & Music Video “Animals” Taken From Upcoming New Album “The Shape Of Everything”
SOM‘s new studio full-length “The Shape Of Everything” will drop on January 21st via Pelagic Records. A new official music video the album’s first advance track called “Animals” has just premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains singer/guitarist Will Benoit:
“About halfway through the writing cycle for our new record, I woke up to an email from our guitar player Joel with an mp3 attached called ‘Animals‘. He sent it at like 3:00 or 4:00 am, so I knew he was excited to share something that he had obviously stayed up late working on. He was living in Richmond at the time, and this was during last year’s George Floyd protests, so he was front row watching monuments getting torn down and experiencing a real cultural shift. Later on, he said it was both horrible and inspiring.
I was pretty blown away by the demo. From the first note of that lonely, haunting guitar intro all the way through the heightened tension of the instrumental outro — that was all in his original version, and it felt like lightning in a bottle that I had to dig in on immediately. I remember I was running errands all morning, and in the car, I was bouncing back and forth between listening to the demo and recording voice memos of all the vocal melodies on my phone. By 11:00am I had the chorus lyrics and harmonies worked out and by 2:00pm I was back in the studio and had all the vocals recorded pretty close to how they are on the album.”
The band will be touring Europe and the UK with Katatonia and Sólstafir:
01/21 Tampere, FIN – Tullikamari
01/22 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo
01/23 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
01/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
01/26 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
01/27 Stuttgart, GER – Longhorn
01/28 Frankfurt, GER – Batschkapp
01/29 Prague, CZE – Roxy
01/30 Vienna, AUT – Arena
02/01 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/02 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk
02/03 Zurich, Komplex 457
02/04 Milan, ITA – Live Club
02/05 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao
02/07 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/08 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo
02/09 Toulouse, FRA – Metronum
02/11 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/12 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
02/13 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/14 Glasgow, UK – Garage
02/15 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steelmill
02/17 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
02/18 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
02/19 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
02/20 Paris, FRA – Trianon
02/22 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
02/23 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
02/25 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller
02/26 Stockholm, SWE – Fållan
