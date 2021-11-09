Exit Existence Premiere New Lyric Video For "Reconciliation Defaced" From New Self-Titled EP
Riverside, California-based blackened deathcore band Exit Existence premiere a new lyric video for “Reconciliation Defaced”, taken from their new self-titled EP.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Exit Existence Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.