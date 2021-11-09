Benothing Premiere New Song "Absurd Malignancy Within (Sapiens Apoptosis)" From Upcoming New EP "Temporal Bliss Surrealms"

Finnish death metal band Benothing premiere a new song entitled “Absurd Malignancy Within (Sapiens Apoptosis)”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Temporal Bliss Surrealms". The EP is set for release on CD, cassette tape, and digital formats on November 26th by Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Absurd Malignancy Within (Sapiens Apoptosis)" below.



