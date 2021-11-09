Bleed From Within Premiere New Live Video For “Pathfinder”

Bleed From Within premiere a live video for their “Pathfinder“, which was filmed in 2020 as part of a virtual opening show the band performed for a streaming event with Lamb of God.

You can catch the group live in the UK this November at the following dates with Ingested and Kill The Lights:

11/23 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

11/24 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

11/25 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

11/26 London, UK – The Dome

11/27 Glasgow, UK – The Garage