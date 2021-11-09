All Hail The Yeti Premiere New Music Video “Headless Valley”
All Hail The Yeti‘s new advance track and music video “Headless Valley” has premiered online streaming for you below. The band's new EP “Within The Hollow Earth” will be out this Friday, November 12th.
Tells the band’s singer Connor Garrity:
“We very excited for the release of ‘Headless Valley‘ another campfire tale in the book of All Hail The Yeti. The video was a blast to shoot and turned out exactly how we wanted. Brian Cox, Director, is a genius and totally nailed our vision! It’s been a long time coming and we have finally arrived at the date to release ‘Within The Hollow Earth‘. Like so many others, Covid took so much from us, and we have had to push the release back four times. But now, with this amazing tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence, it’s the perfect moment to unleash this demon on the listeners of the metal world.”
The group’s current tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence will stop at the below remaining cities:
11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/18 Rochester, NY – Anthology
11/19 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground
11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus
12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
