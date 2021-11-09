All Hail The Yeti Premiere New Music Video “Headless Valley”

All Hail The Yeti‘s new advance track and music video “Headless Valley” has premiered online streaming for you below. The band's new EP “Within The Hollow Earth” will be out this Friday, November 12th.

Tells the band’s singer Connor Garrity:

“We very excited for the release of ‘Headless Valley‘ another campfire tale in the book of All Hail The Yeti. The video was a blast to shoot and turned out exactly how we wanted. Brian Cox, Director, is a genius and totally nailed our vision! It’s been a long time coming and we have finally arrived at the date to release ‘Within The Hollow Earth‘. Like so many others, Covid took so much from us, and we have had to push the release back four times. But now, with this amazing tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence, it’s the perfect moment to unleash this demon on the listeners of the metal world.”

The group’s current tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence will stop at the below remaining cities:

11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/18 Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/19 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus

12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues

12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom