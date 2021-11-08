Exclusive
Sacrilegious Impalement Premiere "Grand Funeral Convoy" From Upcoming Reissue Of "II - Exalted Spectres"
Finnish black metal band Sacrilegious Impalement have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere "Grand Funeral Convoy", taken from their impending reissue of their second outing "II - Exalted Spectres". The album's reissue will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), Desert Of Death (Russia) and MAT Records (Mexico) on November 24, 2021.
Check out now "Grand Funeral Convoy" below.
