A Pale Horse Named Death Premiere New Song "Slave To The Master"

posted Nov 8, 2021 at 1:59 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Type O Negative

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

A Pale Horse Named Death - the band led by vocalist and guitarist Sal Abruscato (ex-Type O Negative) - premiere their new track "Slave To The Master." The song is taken from their latest album "Infernum In Terra".

Explains Abruscato:

"This song is up there for one of my favorites, I ended up doing something very different by having the piano dominate this song and keeping it very open feeling with little guitar. It's about the inner turmoils I go through, the self destructive nihilistic behavior I can possess at times, my inner battles with self esteem, getting older and trying to fight my inner demons since childhood. For me it is a very beautiful song and I love it!"

