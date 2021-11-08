Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Music Video For "Flying High Again"
Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)
Ozzy Osbourne celebrates the 40th anniversary of his 1981 solo album "Diary Of A Madman" with a new music video for "Flying High Again" from it. The record has sold over 3 million units in the United States alone and was the final record to feature legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
A Pale Horse Named Death Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.