Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Music Video For "Flying High Again"

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

Ozzy Osbourne celebrates the 40th anniversary of his 1981 solo album "Diary Of A Madman" with a new music video for "Flying High Again" from it. The record has sold over 3 million units in the United States alone and was the final record to feature legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads.