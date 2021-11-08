Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Music Video For "Unity" From New Album "Origin"

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Omnium Gatherum just released their new album "Origin" and premiere a Jari Heino-directed music video for the song "Unity" from it below.

Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, and Black Crown Initiate will be out together for a North American tour kicking off February 2022. The trek will stop at the below cities:

2/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

2/27 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

2/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 56

3/1 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

3/2 Orlando, FL – The Haven

3/4 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live!

3/5 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

3/6 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

3/8 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

3/9 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

3/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

3/12 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One @ Jewel

3/13 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

3/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

3/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/16 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

3/18 Calgary, AB – Dickens

3/19 Regina, SK – The Exchange

3/20 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

3/21 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/22 Madison, WI – The Crucible

3/23 Chicago, IL – Reggies

3/24 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

3/25 Montreal, QC – The Ritz

3/26 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

3/27 Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs