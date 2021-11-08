"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Music Video For "Unity" From New Album "Origin"

posted Nov 8, 2021 at 1:46 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Allegaeon

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Omnium Gatherum just released their new album "Origin" and premiere a Jari Heino-directed music video for the song "Unity" from it below.

Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, and Black Crown Initiate will be out together for a North American tour kicking off February 2022. The trek will stop at the below cities:

2/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
2/27 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
2/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 56
3/1 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
3/2 Orlando, FL – The Haven
3/4 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live!
3/5 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar
3/6 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
3/8 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
3/9 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
3/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
3/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
3/12 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One @ Jewel
3/13 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
3/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
3/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
3/16 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
3/18 Calgary, AB – Dickens
3/19 Regina, SK – The Exchange
3/20 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
3/21 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
3/22 Madison, WI – The Crucible
3/23 Chicago, IL – Reggies
3/24 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
3/25 Montreal, QC – The Ritz
3/26 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere
3/27 Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 