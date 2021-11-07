Redemptor (Ex-Decapitated, Vader, Hate, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Video "Potion Of The Skies" From Upcoming New Album "Agonia"
Poland's death metal outfit Redemptor - featuring former members of Decapitated, Vader, Hate, Sceptic, Sothoth, Banisher - premiere a new song entitled “Potion Of The Skies”, taken from their upcoming new album "Agonia". The record will be released by Selfmadegod Records on December 3rd.
