Redemptor (Ex-Decapitated, Vader, Hate, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Video "Potion Of The Skies" From Upcoming New Album "Agonia"

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Poland's death metal outfit Redemptor - featuring former members of Decapitated, Vader, Hate, Sceptic, Sothoth, Banisher - premiere a new song entitled “Potion Of The Skies”, taken from their upcoming new album "Agonia". The record will be released by Selfmadegod Records on December 3rd.



