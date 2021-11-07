Sacrificium Carmen Premiere New Song "Erakkotemppelin Ilmestyksiä" From Upcoming New Album "Nekrognosis – Avain Varjoihin"

Finnish black metal band Sacrificium Carmen premiere a new song entitled “Erakkotemppelin Ilmestyksiä”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nekrognosis – Avain Varjoihin". Purity Through Fire will release the record on December 12th (CD and tape) and a vinyl edition will be arriving next year.