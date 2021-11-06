Delphian Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album "Somnambulant Foregoer"
Band Photo: Delphian (?)
Los Angeles-based death metal duo Delphian premiere the title track to their upcoming debut album "Somnambulant Foregoer". The record features Kevin Talley ex-(Suffocation, ex-Dying Fetus) on studio session drums is set for release on November 12th.
Check out now "Somnambulant Foregoer" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Repentance Premiere New Single “No Innocence”
- Next Article:
Ruins of Perception Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Delphian Premiere Title Track To Debut Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.