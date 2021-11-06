Delphian Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album "Somnambulant Foregoer"

Band Photo: Delphian (?)

Los Angeles-based death metal duo Delphian premiere the title track to their upcoming debut album "Somnambulant Foregoer". The record features Kevin Talley ex-(Suffocation, ex-Dying Fetus) on studio session drums is set for release on November 12th.

Check out now "Somnambulant Foregoer" below.



