Repentance Premiere New Single “No Innocence” - New EP Due Out November 26th
Repentance - led by Shaun Glass (ex-SOiL/Broken Hope, etc.) - will release their upcoming new EP “Volume I – Reborn“, on November 26th via Noble Demon. Alex Lackner produced the album at Accelerated Sound, while Chris Collier mixed the tracks at CMC 21 Productions. A new advance zrack from tit named “No Innocence“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
The band’s vocalist Adam Gilley commented of it:
“‘No Innocence‘ is about being betrayed by someone you thought you can trust. When enough is enough and you just can’t hold back anymore.”
