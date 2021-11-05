Vardis Posts New Lyric Video "Let's Go Again" Online

NWoBHM veterans Vardis release a new digital single and lyric video for the song "Let's Go Again (live)" taken from their upcoming live album "100M.P.H.@100CLUB". You can see the lyric video below.

"100M.P.H.@100CLUB" will be released on November 26, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

=> 2 CD DigiPak

=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves, 1 bonus track

=> Download / Streaming