Confess Premiere New Song "Ransom Note" From Upcoming New Album "Revenge At All Costs"

posted Nov 5, 2021 at 4:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Confess - the Iranian band that fled and found their new home country in Norway - premiere a new track by the name of "Ransom Note". The song is off the goup's upcoming album, "Revenge At All Costs".

Tells vocalist Nikan Khosravi:

“I wrote the lyrics of this song (like most of the lyrics in this album) while I was in Turkey seeking asylum. Those days were the darkest period of my life. But as you can hear in the song, I was super determined about what I'm going to do in my future.”

“There are not enough forces in this world to oppress a man forever”, he tells us. “Ransom Note” is the voice of those who refuse to stay submissive: “If people in a society seek unity and want to change their future, nothing can stop them!”

