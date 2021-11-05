Claustrofobia Premiere New Single & Music Video "Neuro Massacre" From New Album "Unleeched"
Claustrofobia's new album "Unleeched" will be out in stores as of today. A new single and music video from it titled "Neuro Massacre" Iis streaming for you below. "Unleeched" was produced by Adair Daufembach and Claustrofobia, and recorded, mixed and mastered by Daufembach in August 2020 at Northwood Sound Studio in Los Angeles, CA.
