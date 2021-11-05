Sea Sleeper Premiere New Music Video For "Coffin Salesman" From Debut Album "Nostophobia"
Portland-based Sea Sleeper premiere a new music video for “Coffin Salesman”, taken from their debut album "Nostophobia". The record was originally released on CD and digitally this past February via Metal Assault Records. A vinyl release by the same label is out as of today.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Necrophagous Premiere New Song "Wolf Mother"
- Next Article:
Claustrofobia Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Sea Sleeper Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.