Necrophagous Premiere New Song "Wolf Mother" From Upcoming New Album "In Chaos Ascend"
Swedish death metal band Necrophagous premiere a new song entitled “Wolf Mother”, taken from their upcoming new album "In Chaos Ascend". The record is set for release by Transcending Obscurity Records on January 7, 2022.
Check out now "Wolf Mother" below.
