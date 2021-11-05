Static-X Premiere New Music Video “Terminator Oscillator”
Static-X premiere a new official music video for “Terminator Oscillator” taken from their latest album, “Project Regeneration Vol. 1“. You can the Godzilla-inspired clip via YouTube below.
“We wanted to do something outside of what you would generally expect to see from a metal band music video. The video really captures the quirky, Sci- Fi spirit of Static-X and is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen from bands in our genre.”
Static-X will be out touring with Fear Factory & Dope in early 2022. Mushroomhead and Twiztid will join as opening acts.
02/21 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
02/22 Seattle, WA – Showbox
02/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
02/24 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
02/25 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall
02/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
02/27 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
w/ Mushroomhead:
03/01 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
03/02 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
03/03 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights
03/04 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
03/05 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
03/06 Houston, TX – House Of Blues
03/08 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
03/09 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
03/10 Charlotte, NC – Underground
03/11 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
03/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
03/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/15 Montreal, QC – Corona
03/16 Toronto, ON – Phoenix
03/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
03/18 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
03/19 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
03/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
w/ Twiztid:
03/22 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
03/23 Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.
03/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
03/25 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
03/26 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
03/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/28 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
03/29 Denver, CO – The Summit
03/31 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
04/01 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
04/02 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
04/03 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
