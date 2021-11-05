Static-X Premiere New Music Video “Terminator Oscillator”

Static-X premiere a new official music video for “Terminator Oscillator” taken from their latest album, “Project Regeneration Vol. 1“. You can the Godzilla-inspired clip via YouTube below.

Tell the group:

“We wanted to do something outside of what you would generally expect to see from a metal band music video. The video really captures the quirky, Sci- Fi spirit of Static-X and is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen from bands in our genre.”

Static-X will be out touring with Fear Factory & Dope in early 2022. Mushroomhead and Twiztid will join as opening acts.

02/21 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

02/22 Seattle, WA – Showbox

02/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

02/24 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

02/25 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

02/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

02/27 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

w/ Mushroomhead:

03/01 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

03/02 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

03/03 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights

03/04 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

03/05 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

03/06 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

03/08 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

03/09 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

03/10 Charlotte, NC – Underground

03/11 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

03/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

03/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/15 Montreal, QC – Corona

03/16 Toronto, ON – Phoenix

03/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

03/18 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

03/19 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

03/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

w/ Twiztid:

03/22 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

03/23 Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.

03/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

03/25 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

03/26 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

03/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/28 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

03/29 Denver, CO – The Summit

03/31 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

04/01 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

04/02 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

04/03 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore