Slipknot Premiere New Single “The Chapeltown Rag”
Slipknot premiere a first single from their upcoming new seventh studio full-length. The band recorded the album with producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age). The single is named “The Chapeltown Rag” and can be streamed via YouTube and Spotify below.
Tells the band’s frontman Corey Taylor of the song:
“It’s classic Slipknot and it’s frenetic. But lyrically, it’s coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we’re all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous.”
