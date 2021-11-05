Extinction A.D. Premiere New Music Video “Collusion”

Extinction A.D. new EP “Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda” is out in stores today. In celebration of its release the band premiere a new music video for one of the EP's songs: Titled “Collusion“ you can stream it via YouTube below.

Extinction A.D. takes part in Exhorder‘s “Slaughter In The Vatican” celebration tour alongside Take Offense and Plague Years. The trek will stop at the below cities:

11/24 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

11/26 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

11/27 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611

11/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

11/29 Chicago, IL – Reggies

11/30 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre

12/02 New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall

12/03 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

12/04 Ft. Worth, TX – The Rail Club

12/05 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

12/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar

12/07 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick

12/09 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

12/10 Bakersfield, CA – 1933

12/11 Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

12/12 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

12/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

12/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

12/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

12/18 Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater

12/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater