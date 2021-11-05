Extinction A.D. Premiere New Music Video “Collusion”
Band Photo: Exhorder (?)
Extinction A.D. new EP “Chaos, Collusion, Carnage & Propaganda” is out in stores today. In celebration of its release the band premiere a new music video for one of the EP's songs: Titled “Collusion“ you can stream it via YouTube below.
Extinction A.D. takes part in Exhorder‘s “Slaughter In The Vatican” celebration tour alongside Take Offense and Plague Years. The trek will stop at the below cities:
11/24 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus
11/26 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
11/27 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611
11/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
11/29 Chicago, IL – Reggies
11/30 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre
12/02 New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
12/03 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
12/04 Ft. Worth, TX – The Rail Club
12/05 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
12/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar
12/07 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick
12/09 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
12/10 Bakersfield, CA – 1933
12/11 Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar
12/12 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater
12/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
12/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
12/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/18 Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater
12/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hypocrisy Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Slipknot Premiere New Single "The Chapeltown Rag"
0 Comments on "Extinction A.D. Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.