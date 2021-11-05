Hypocrisy Premiere New Single “Children Of The Gray”
Hypocrisy premiere another single from their first new studio album since 2013, titled “Worship“. The track is called “Children Of The Gray” and you can stream it now via YouTube below. “Worship“ itself is due out on November 26th via Nuclear Blast.
