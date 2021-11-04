Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: France's Morguiliath

Morguiliath has technically been a project since 2004, and they’ve participated in numerous concerts and performances. On the recording front, however, they’ve been anything but prolific, having unleashed only a couple of demos. And by they, I mean he. “Rats,” as he refers to himself, essentially handles everything musically, outside of some guest contributors. Fast forward to 2020, Morguiliath finally released a full length album, “Age of Misanthropia, Human Blood & Chaos,” and it was a solid one at that.

https://youtu.be/69TeqGv7qDU?t=49

Making up for lost time, the French project returns with its sophomore full-length effort, “Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension,” which will be released by the revered France-based label Osmose Productions on November 26, 2021. Rats, who is also a member of Suicide Circle as well as Dhärnürgh, re-emerges once again with an album that carries forth Morguiliath’s mysterious and occult-driven black metal mania. The title track kicks things as an ominous, spacious intro that’s suggestive of the darkness that follows. A track like “Aborted Inquisition” proves to be just as hauntingly beautiful and melodic as it is scathing due to Rats’ throat-destroying, agonizing screams. Hopefully Rats continues to focus upon recording new music with the reinvigorated, awesome project that is Morguiliath.