Unearthing the Metal Underground: France's Morguiliath
Morguiliath has technically been a project since 2004, and they’ve participated in numerous concerts and performances. On the recording front, however, they’ve been anything but prolific, having unleashed only a couple of demos. And by they, I mean he. “Rats,” as he refers to himself, essentially handles everything musically, outside of some guest contributors. Fast forward to 2020, Morguiliath finally released a full length album, “Age of Misanthropia, Human Blood & Chaos,” and it was a solid one at that.
Making up for lost time, the French project returns with its sophomore full-length effort, “Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension,” which will be released by the revered France-based label Osmose Productions on November 26, 2021. Rats, who is also a member of Suicide Circle as well as Dhärnürgh, re-emerges once again with an album that carries forth Morguiliath’s mysterious and occult-driven black metal mania. The title track kicks things as an ominous, spacious intro that’s suggestive of the darkness that follows. A track like “Aborted Inquisition” proves to be just as hauntingly beautiful and melodic as it is scathing due to Rats’ throat-destroying, agonizing screams. Hopefully Rats continues to focus upon recording new music with the reinvigorated, awesome project that is Morguiliath.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
