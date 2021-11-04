Exclusive

Malacoda Release New Track "The Year Walk" On Metalunderground

Originally a recording project of multi-instrumentalist and music producer Lucas Di Mascio, Malacoda has persevered and grown throughout the years. Now a trio, the band is ready to unleash the conclusion to their trilogy of EP's that was written and recorded before the pandemic.

The Year Walk is the third EP Malacoda will release in 2021. Four more songs which build upon the band's symphonic sound first explored on 2016's Ritualis Aeterna.

Long time collaborator Michael Farina returns to play drums on select tracks, as well as Ryan Claxton (Tulip, Living Dead Girl) and Andrew Suarez (ex-The Slyde). The haunting album cover was made by the extremely talented Stefan Skjoedt.

Featuring Gabriel Guardiola (Immortal Guardian) on the track Beaten Path as well as a stellar mixing and mastering job by Jeramie Kling (The Absence, Inhuman Condition, Venom Inc.), The Year Walk encompasses everything the band sought to achieve with this direction and closes a long, arduous chapter in Malacoda's history.

Check out "The Year Walk" below.





