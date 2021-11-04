Black Label Society Premiere New Music Video

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

As previously reported, Black Label Society has a new album coming out this month. A video for the fifth track on the album has been released. Check out "End of Days" here.

The current U.S. tour with Obituary and Prong rages on through November 28.

Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society (Roseland Theater PDX - October 8, 2021)