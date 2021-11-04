Black Label Society Premiere New Music Video
As previously reported, Black Label Society has a new album coming out this month. A video for the fifth track on the album has been released. Check out "End of Days" here.
The current U.S. tour with Obituary and Prong rages on through November 28.
