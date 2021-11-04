Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Live Music Video "Bow to the Crown" In Remembrance Of Late Stillbirth Bassist Dominik "Pumpa" König

Lisbon, Portugal-based symphonic deathcore band Downfall of Mankind premiere a new live music video “Bow to the Crown”, in remembrance of late Stillbirth bassist Dominik "Pumpa" König, who mixed and mastered the band's latest album "Downfall of Mankind" (2020). Footage for the clip was recorded at Deathfeast Open Air 2021.

Comment the band:

"This video is entirely dedicated to Dominik "Pumpa" König, his fans, family and band mates.

Let us celebrate his time here with us, let his memory survive along with the ones he made so happy while here. We love you man. Rest in POWER king!"