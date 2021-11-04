Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Live Music Video "Bow to the Crown" In Remembrance Of Late Stillbirth Bassist Dominik "Pumpa" König
Lisbon, Portugal-based symphonic deathcore band Downfall of Mankind premiere a new live music video “Bow to the Crown”, in remembrance of late Stillbirth bassist Dominik "Pumpa" König, who mixed and mastered the band's latest album "Downfall of Mankind" (2020). Footage for the clip was recorded at Deathfeast Open Air 2021.
Comment the band:
"This video is entirely dedicated to Dominik "Pumpa" König, his fans, family and band mates.
Let us celebrate his time here with us, let his memory survive along with the ones he made so happy while here. We love you man. Rest in POWER king!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Live Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.