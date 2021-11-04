Hyrrokkin & Merzbow Premiere New Single "Spatially Raised, From Seed To Volatility" From Upcoming New Album "Faltered Pursuit"

Ohio-based avantgarde trio Hyrrokkin and Japanese noise unit Merzbow have joined forces for a new album titled "Faltered Pursuit". You can stream a first single from it named "Spatially Raised, From Seed To Volatility" via YouTube below:

The record was mixed by Jason LaFarge (Swans, Nastie Band) at Seizures Palace in Brooklyn and mastered by James Plotkin (Sunn O))), Gnaw), and will be released November 05th. The artwork was created by Ian Anderson/The Designers Republic (Aphex Twin, Stern).

Explains Hyrrokkin guitarist Ed Ricart:

"Once we had Merzbow's tracks, the process started with a bunch of listening. I wrote down the time code wherever I saw a good opportunity for us to respond to what he was doing. I found some key pitches that worked within these various sections I mapped out. I assigned a numerical value to each of the pitches. I used a random number generator to output sequences, and we used those sequences to determine the order of the pitches I'd selected, and made a bunch of different tone rows that way.

I made a giant matrix of these various sequences. I wanted to pay homage to Merzbow's process, giving some control over to the computer, to allow it to influence my own compositional choices. It was fun to approach the composition process as sort of a nod to the genesis of electronic music, serialism, Stockhausen, etc."