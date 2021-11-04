Soul Remnants Premiere New Song "Malignant Lunacy" From Upcoming New Album "Raising the Sacrificial Dagger"
Boston death metal quintet Soul Remnants premiere a new song entitled “Malignant Lunacy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Raising the Sacrificial Dagger", which will be out in stores December 10.
Comments guitarist Thomas Preziosi:
“‘Malignant Lunacy’ is a crushing tune from the upcoming album where we just wanted to create a no-frills death metal approach. It harkens back to the glory days of Edge of Sanity, with a little Carcass and Sinister influence thrown in for good measure. Like all of our songs, we want it to maintain its own character, but sometimes we wear our inspiration on our sleeve. It fits right in to our next record as a pulverizing track that keeps the momentum flowing.”
