Interview
Steffen Kemmurer Talks New Obscura & Thulcandra Albums, Influences, Being A Refugee And More
Recently, we discussed talented musicians who have masterminded more than one excellent band, that being in the form of Maudlin Of The Well and Kayo Dot frontman Toby Driver. Today will see something of a similar tone, as Metal Underground caught up with Steffen Kummerer of technical death metal wizards Obscura and black metal force Thulcandra.
Only last week, Thulcandra unleashed their latest offering of grimness, "A Dying Wish," their fourth official full length album and one which has earned high praise already. Sixteen days from now, Kummerer will see even more of his time taken up when his main project, Obscura, released their sixth album, "A Valediction." To find out more about both of these records, as well as lineup changes, influences, the importance of music videos and much more, Metal Underground spoke with this amazing talent. You can listen to the interview in full below. A transcript will follow in due course.
