Dark Funeral To Release New Album "We Are The Apocalypse" In March

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Today Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral announce that their brand new full-length album entitled "We Are The Apocalypse" will be released on March 18th 2022. Only one day later – on March 19th – they will play a very special album release show at Fållan in Stockholm, Sweden, supported by special guest Samael and support act Eleine.

About the release show Dark Funeral comment:

"Inch by inch we are opening the gates to unleash the fires of Hell and we are proud to present to you, the great artists that will join us on March 19! Samael from Switzerland should need no further introduction, they are genuine legends and a band that never stopped evolving. We are incredibly proud to have them with us as special guests! The Swedish symphonic metal band Eleine will be opening the night and contribute in showing that the Devil’s Music have both width and depth."

Further the band states, "We are looking forward to an incredibly powerful experience on the 19th of March and we encourage you all to secure your tickets to join us. Our new album is finally ready and we can’t wait to include our new music in our set lists. This event will open those gates and we want you to be there with us! Make sure to follow the event page as we will provide information in a steady stream in both Swedish and English. Meanwhile, we will work incessantly in the background."

Samael further adds: "Our friends in Dark Funeral will have a new album out next year, and we're excited to celebrate this with them. On that occasion, we will come back to Sweden to share the stage with them for a massive night of black metal supremacy!"

Eleine comments: "It is with great honor we share the stage with the legends of Dark Funeral. Their release party will be nothing short of epic. Eleine as a dark symphonic metal band opening for Dark Funeral will be one of the most rare and interesting events in recent Swedish metal history."