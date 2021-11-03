Eye Flys (Full of Hell, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Dead Larvae"
Eye Flys - the band led by Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard - premiere their new advance track "Dead Larvae" taken from the group's forthcoming EP "Exigent Circumstance", due out November 19th, 2021.
Tells guitarist Jake Smith:
"We wanted to make it a little less refined and more gross. It was a starkly different approach to the sound. We tried to make it a little noisier, more saturated, and fucked-up-sounding. I think we nailed that."
