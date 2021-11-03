"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Eye Flys (Full of Hell, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Dead Larvae"

posted Nov 3, 2021 at 3:56 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Eye Flys - the band led by Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard - premiere their new advance track "Dead Larvae" taken from the group's forthcoming EP "Exigent Circumstance", due out November 19th, 2021.

Tells guitarist Jake Smith:

"We wanted to make it a little less refined and more gross. It was a starkly different approach to the sound. We tried to make it a little noisier, more saturated, and fucked-up-sounding. I think we nailed that."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Eye Flys (Full of Hell, Etc.) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 