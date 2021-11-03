Aethereus Premiere New Song & Music Video "Behold, The World Eater" From Upcoming New Album "Leiden"
Aethereus premiere a new song and music video named “Behold, The World Eater”, taken from their upcoming new album "Leiden".
The band's new record is due out January 7 and will feature guest-solos from Mike Low (Inferi), Malcolm Pugh (Inferi), and Sanjay Kumar (Wormhole, Equipoise), as well as guest vocals from Mike Alvarez (Flub) and Kyle Rasmussen (Vitriol).
