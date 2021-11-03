Cutterred Flesh Premiere New Song & Music Video "Good Boy" - Lividity's Von Young Guests

Czech death metal band Cutterred Flesh premiere a new song and music video called “Good Boy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sharing Is Caring", will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on December 3rd. The track itself includes a guest appearance by Von Young from brutal death metal band Lividity.

Check out now "Good Boy" below.



