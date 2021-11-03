Behemoth Premiere “Christians To The Lions” Video From Recent 30th Anniversary Livestream Event

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band's existence this past weekend by streaming their ‘XXX Years Ov Blasphemy‘ online live show, featuring three separate sets performed in three different locations. A clip for “Christians To The Lions” from it taken from the group’s album “Thelema.6“ (2000), has premiered via YouTube, streaming for you below:



