Orbit Culture Premiere New Music Video “Strangler”

Orbit Culture‘s new official music video for their new track “Strangler” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single is taken from the group’s latest EP “Shaman“.

Comments singer/guitarist Niklas Karlsson:

“‘Shaman‘ has that flow to be executed more in a live setting, which was one of the goals creating it. We want to be a band that’s able to run around the stage and engage with the audience, rather than standing in one place and sweating over weird guitar patterns. I think that’s the major difference between ‘Nija‘ to ‘Shaman‘. We want people to be blown away live and the songs on this EP are somewhat constructed for that. Of course, you’ll get what you expect from us; heavy and fast guitars combined with low-tuned drops followed up by sing-along choruses with an exotic twist. I think that describes Shaman‘s overall vibe.”