Stillbirth Bassist Dominik König Has Committed Suicide

Stillbirth bassist Dominik König has sadly passed away at the age of thirty six. His bandmates have confirmed that the musician committed suicide. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Today, unfortunately, we have very sad news to announce.

"Our longtime band member and friend Dominik "Pumpa" König has unfortunately passed away. We are all deeply saddened that he lost the fight against his inner demons. We are so sorry and we can't imagine what kind of hell he really went through. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents, family and his girlfriend Katrin. We are here for you and we will support you with all our strength.

"At Stillbirth we are not only musicians who meet for the music, but we are one big family who shares the problems and successes with each other. We have supported Pumpa in his struggle for a long time and have helped him whenever possible. But maybe that was just not enough.

Pumpa joined the band in 2005 and since then has been a solid link in Stillbirth alongside Lukas. He helped us with all our sound concerns and technical problems, recorded and edited our music brilliantly, and was also a beast on stage on his bass. We can't describe how hard this loss hits us. Not only as a band member, but also as a human being.

"Send your love to Pumpa and the relatives and please take care of your friends and acquaintances. Sometimes it helps if you are not alone."