Fleshgod Apocalypse Announces European Tour Dates With Omnium Gatherum

After releasing their latest single "Fortitude", taken off the upcoming full-length album Origin, to be released on November 5, Finnish melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, have exciting news to share.

On September 29, the Veleno Across Europe Tour 2022 kicks off and continues through 40 cities until its end on November 13. As special guest Omnium Gatherum will be part of the package together with Fleshgod Apocalypse, supported by Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy, Chaoseum, Irony Of Fate, Screaming Saviour, Ethereal Sin, W.E.B, Soulline and War Kabinett.

The band about the announcement of the tour: “Unfortunately, the European tour with Insomnium got cancelled lately, but worry not as we're more than happy to present another pretty long trek for European metalheads in a really good company with our Italian buddies - a tour with Fleshgod Apocalypse. Still a bit of wait til next year, but we're supercharged and loaded til then so good times and brutal gigs ahead! See you on the road folks!"

The tour dates are as follows:

09/29 Ubach Palenberg, GER – Rockfabrik *+

09/30 Pagney, FRA – Chez Paulette *+

10/01 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain *+

10/02 London, UK – Underworld *+

10/04 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferraileur *$

10/05 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda *$

10/06 Madrid, SPA – Copernico *$

10/07 Lisboa, POR – RCA Club *$

10/08 Porto, POR – Hard Club *$

10/09 Bilbao, SPA – Live Stage *$

10/10 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex *$

10/12 Roma, ITA – Largo @£

10/13 Milano, ITA – Slaughter CLub @£

10/14 Sion, SWI – Le Port Franc @£

10/15 Schaffhausen, SWI – Kammgarn @£

10/16 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser @£

10/18 Munich, GER – Backstage @X

10/19 Kosice, SLO – Collosseum @X

10/20 Budapest, HUN – A38 @X

10/21 Sofia, BUL – Mixtape 5 @X

10/22 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic Club @X

10/23 Cluj Napoca, ROM – Form Space @X

10/25 Praha, CZE – Futurum X#

10/26 Poznan, POL – U Bazyala X#

10/27 Warsaw, POL – Proxima X#

10/28 Vilnius, LIT – Vakaris X#

10/29 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena X#

10/30 Helsinki, FIN – Aaniwalli X#

11/01 Stockholm, SWW – Slaktkyrkan X%

11/02 Oslo, NOR – Roverstaden X%

11/03 Goteburg, SWE – ValanD X%

11/04 Aalborg, DEN – Metal Fest X%

11/05 Siegburg, GER – Kubana X%

11/06 Brugge, BEL – Entrepot X%

11/08 Vienna, AUT – Szene X%

11/09 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central X%

11/10 Berlin, GER – Music Und Frieden X%

11/11 Essen, GER – Turock X%

11/12 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje X%

11/13 Leiden, NET – Gebr Nobel X%

* Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy supporting

@ Chaoseum supporting

X Irony Of Fate supporting

+ Screaming Savior supporting

$ Etheral Sin supporting

£ W.E.B. supporting

# Soulline supporting

% War Kabinett supporting