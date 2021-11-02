Confront The Elders Premiere New Song "Cemetery Ov Ash"
Nashville, Tennessee-based blackened deathcore band Confront The Elders premiere a new song entitled “Cemetery Ov Ash”, streaming viia YouTube for you below:
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Eltrod Studios (Thomas Rodriguez)
Logo by Interloper Designs
Video by SlamDance Studios
