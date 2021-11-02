Abstracted Premiere New Song & Music Video "Between Samsara And Samadhi"

Brazilian progressive death metal act Abstracted premiere their new single "Between Samsara And Samadhi" alongside a music video produced by Movilabe Filmes. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album due out in 2022.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Rosano Matiussi:

"So, 'Between' is the fourth song off our upcoming album, which is part of a concept that flirts with the duality of being, and the choices to be made in between the process of self-healing of the story's protagonist.

"The lyrics, that aligns with the main concept of the story, tries to translate the split paths where the protagonist must choose to escape the 'Samsara Wheel', and pursue enlightenment, or fall on his knees and just deliver himself to the 'moon masked entity', known as the lunar body (as seen in the single cover), which is responsible for all things egotistic and self-loathing. We hope we can bring the whole concept of the album together soon, which we really put lots of effort on research to bring something that could fit the musical ideas we had!

"Musicwise, 'Between' came in a moment where we were trying to find that link between (no pun intended) the new Abstracted Sound and the early one from our first release Ophidian. So this, I could say, it's where the process of changing, and evolution is mostly visible.

"The song begins with a hard riffing that almost feels like it changes due to the drumming, and then you can hear almost a thrashy vibe connected with tech death rhythms that fall on the end of the song which drags into some Fates Warning-ish clean vocals that (we hope) will stick in people's mind. It has heavy, tricky and melodic parts, so we thought that'd be a great song to release a music video for.

"So, the music video was recorded on one of São Paulo's Brazil biggest theaters and we had the great folks from Movilabe (Thanks May and Leo, you rock!) producing the music video. It was a great feeling, also a little bit frightening, to play our song in such a huge stage, but it turned out pretty fine (after a few beers, of course).

"I am a huge Evergrey fan myself and when I saw their music video for "Where August Mourns" playing on a theater with all those flashing lights, very simple, but visually pleasant, I knew that was what we had to do! I think the vibe we want to transmit as a band to the audience is just a bunch of guys (and a girl!) playing the music we love the most passionate way we can, so we hope you all like it as much as we do! Thank you all for the space and we see you on the next one!"