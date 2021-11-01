ssSHhh Releases New Single "Tech Noir"
Sami Hinkka (Ensiferum / Metal De Facto) releases a new single on 29.10.2021 with his one man band. This time, the source of inspiration was a nightclub called "Tech Noir" in one of his all time favourite movies "The Terminator."
"I watched The Terminator some time ago and the name of the venue just resonated. I thought that I have to make a song about the perfect place for this song to be played! Instead of writing the song about The Terminator itself or Sarah Connor’s desperate escape from it, I chose a different kind of angle: How care-free people are dancing and partying without realising that all humanity’s fates are hanging by a thread. So remember to live to the fullest, because you never know when they will activate Skynet…"
The song can be heard or bought here.
