Legendary Metal Journalist Malcolm Dome Passes Away

British writer and journalist Malcolm Dome, who some credit with coining the term thrash metal, has passed away at the age of sixty six. The news was broken by his colleagues at TotalRock.

Dome wrote numerous books, including biographies of Metallica, Motley Crue, AC/DC and Van Halen and had previously written for such publications as Kerrang! (where his review of Anthrax's "Fistful Of Metal" used the term "thrash metal" for what is believed to be the first time,) Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Record Mirror. He also co-founded TotalRock, Britain's first rock radio station, along with other British rock and metal legend Tommy Vance. Dome also appeared in numerous documentaries and programmes, documenting albums from everyone from Queen to Napalm Death, as well as genre documentaries and shows.

His work and his passion will be sorely missed by all familiar with him.