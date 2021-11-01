Nitheful Premiere New Song “This Is Helloween”
Fort Myers, Florida-based blackened deathcore outfit Nitheful premiere a new song entitled “This Is Helloween”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is featuring Worm Shepherd and Recoil In Horror.
