Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single “Views From Halfway Down” From Upcoming EP “Pure Like Porcelain”

Like Moths To Flames' new EP “Pure Like Porcelain” will be released on November 05th via UNFD. Another advance track from it by the name of “Views From Halfway Down“, has premiered via YouTube and is streaming for you below.

Tells frontman Chris Roetter:

"This song is the first time I've ever approached themes surrounding addiction. I think I tried to put myself in a place of morbid euphoria. Writing from a spot that felt like I was stuck between wanting to be better and wanting to remain in the state of mind of feeding whatever is driving the addiction. The view from halfway down is that time when you’re falling, where very little time passes but you see so much of your life passing by."