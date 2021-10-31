Diphenylchloroarsine Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Subterranean Existential Warfare"

Norway/Czech Republic sludgy slam outfit Diphenylchloroarsine premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Subterranean Existential Warfare", which was released October 30, 2021 via Rotten Music.

Check out now "Subterranean Existential Warfare" in its entirety below.



