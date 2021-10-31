Rat King Premiere New Song & Music Video "False Prophet" From Upcoming New EP "Santa Hipocresía"
Seattle, Washington-based death grinders Rat King premiere a new song and music video named “False Prophet”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Santa Hipocresía", due out in stores December 10th via Within The Mind Records.
Check out now "False Prophet" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Superjoint Are Calling It Quits
- Next Article:
Funeral Wake Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Rat King Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.