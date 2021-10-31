Headline News
Superjoint (fka Superjoint Ritual) Are Calling It Quits
Superjoint - originally known as Superjoint Ritual and led by Ex-Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo - are calling it quits. The group’s guitarist Jimmy Bower confirmed the news to Rock Talks that the outfit are “done.” Superjoint originally split up in 2004, and reunited again in 2014.
Says Bower:
“Uh huh. We don’t wanna do it anymore. We got back together, did a new record and we toured for, like, two or three years. And that’s it. Phil and Stephen are focusing on The Illegals and I’m doing Eyehategod.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bare King Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Rat King Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Superjoint Are Calling It Quits"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.