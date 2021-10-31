"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Superjoint (fka Superjoint Ritual) Are Calling It Quits

Superjoint - originally known as Superjoint Ritual and led by Ex-Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo - are calling it quits. The group’s guitarist Jimmy Bower confirmed the news to Rock Talks that the outfit are “done.” Superjoint originally split up in 2004, and reunited again in 2014.


Says Bower:

“Uh huh. We don’t wanna do it anymore. We got back together, did a new record and we toured for, like, two or three years. And that’s it. Phil and Stephen are focusing on The Illegals and I’m doing Eyehategod.”

